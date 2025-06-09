HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

COVID-19: Protect Vulnerable Groups!

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
08:31
image
Sanket Koul

Amid concerns over the rise in Covid cases in the past month, doctors and public health experts believe that India might benefit from a focused approach by protecting high-risk groups from infection instead of pushing for a mass booster dose coverage.  

This comes even as India reported 6,133 active Covid cases as of June 8, a tally which stood at just 35 on April 28, according to data from the Covid dashboard of the ministry of health and family welfare.  

Public health expert Dr K Srinath Reddy said the focus should be on protecting vulnerable population groups such as the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised, through Covid-appropriate behaviour like masking and avoiding crowds so that they do not get infected. 

Sabine Kapasi, advisor, public health and healthcare services, and strategist with the United Nations COVID-19 task force, added prioritising booster shots for elderly and immunocompromised makes the most sense as it safeguards those at highest risk while making efficient use of our resources.     

Taking a booster can be optional, Dr Reddy said, but it cannot be taken as a mandated policy.

To date, over 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the government's CoWIN dashboard. These mainly include AstraZenecas Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

While the numbers of first and second doses stand at 1.02 billion and 951 million, respectively, only 227 million booster doses have been administered till now.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya, held
LIVE! Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya, held

Imran Khan likely to be released from jail on June 11
Imran Khan likely to be released from jail on June 11

The Islamabad high court is set to hear the petitions requesting the suspension of sentences to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case on June 11.

Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi
Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi

The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area on Sunday to maintain law and order.

NIA to probe murder of K'taka Hindu activist by PFI men
NIA to probe murder of K'taka Hindu activist by PFI men

Citing a home ministry communique in this regard, the sources said the accused involved in the murder case are allegedly members of the Popular Front of India, a banned outfit.

Why Modi's position remains solid despite 2024 jolt
Why Modi's position remains solid despite 2024 jolt

While the BJP went back to the drawing board to recraft its political and governance outreach and regained momentum by notching up surprisingly big wins in a string of assembly polls, the burst of fresh optimism in the main opposition...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD