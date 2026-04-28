HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US guided-missile destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker

Tue, 28 April 2026
Share:
10:46
image
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the M/T Stream on Sunday, preventing the vessel from reaching its intended destination.
 
The American warship stopped the tanker "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port," according to a statement released by CENTCOM. 
 
In a social media post featuring imagery of both vessels, officials said that the intervention was carried out as part of the ongoing "US blockade of Iranian ports."
 
 The M/T Stream is identified as a crude oil tanker operating under the Iranian flag, and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, as reported by Al Jazeera, indicated that the vessel was last tracked in Southeast Asia's Malacca Strait approximately 13 days ago.
 
 This latest incident has further escalated maritime tensions between Washington and Tehran.
 
Iran's Foreign Ministry had previously lashed out at the United States, accusing the Biden administration of "piracy and armed robbery on the high seas" following the earlier seizure of two other Iran-linked tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani.
 
The interception of the M/T Stream comes as American forces maintain a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi plays football with boys, girls in Sikkim
LIVE! Modi plays football with boys, girls in Sikkim

'Is This A Slavery System In India?'
'Is This A Slavery System In India?'

'Workers are the people who create all the wealth in this country. How can you call them anti-national?'

Trump unlikely to accept Iran's peace plan to end war: Report
Trump unlikely to accept Iran's peace plan to end war: Report

US President Donald Trump is inclined to reject Iran's latest diplomatic proposal, which suggests restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while deferring nuclear programme concerns, according to CNN. Concerns remain over...

'Very Bad For Global Economy If War Continues'
'Very Bad For Global Economy If War Continues'

'Even if the war ends tomorrow, which is unlikely, and we go back to the pre-war status quo, the world will still need some time to get over the sudden shock of oil price increases.'

What NSA Ajit Doval Told 16 Prominent Indian Muslims
What NSA Ajit Doval Told 16 Prominent Indian Muslims

'I cannot imagine that any NSA before Ajit Doval would have given us this kind of time and this kind of engagement. They would have offered slogans, or nothing at all. That, too, tells you something.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO