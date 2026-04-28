US guided-missile destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker

10:46

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the M/T Stream on Sunday, preventing the vessel from reaching its intended destination.

The American warship stopped the tanker "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port," according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

In a social media post featuring imagery of both vessels, officials said that the intervention was carried out as part of the ongoing "US blockade of Iranian ports."

The M/T Stream is identified as a crude oil tanker operating under the Iranian flag, and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, as reported by Al Jazeera, indicated that the vessel was last tracked in Southeast Asia's Malacca Strait approximately 13 days ago.

This latest incident has further escalated maritime tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry had previously lashed out at the United States, accusing the Biden administration of "piracy and armed robbery on the high seas" following the earlier seizure of two other Iran-linked tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani.

The interception of the M/T Stream comes as American forces maintain a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region.