Modi plays football with boys, girls in Sikkim

10:32

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Sikkim, played football with some boys and girls here on Tuesday morning, and described the soccer session as "energising".



Modi shared on social media a few photographs in which he is seen playing soccer with youngsters.



"Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" the PM said on X.



Modi also took a photograph with the players, with the Lok Bhawan building seen in the background.



During the day, the PM will attend the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood and launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. -- PTI