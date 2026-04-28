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Tharoor accepted that Congress is anti-women: Rijiju

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor indirectly acknowledged that his party is "anti-women" in the context of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill not being passed in Parliament.
 
In an interview with ANI, Rijiju referred to a post by Tharoor on X after the special Parliament session. 

According to Rijiju, Tharoor said that while the Congress party might be seen as anti-women, no one would personally consider him anti-women. Rijiju added that he agreed with this but maintained that the party itself is anti-women, claiming Tharoor accepted this "in a way."   
 
"Shashi Tharoor said to me after the Parliament session ended, that Congress may be anti-women, but no woman would consider Shashi Tharoor anti-women. I replied that yes, I agree that no one would call you anti-women, but your party is anti-women. He also accepted in a way that Congress is anti-women," said Rijiju.  

On April 18, after the debate on women's reservation bill in Parliament, Tharoor shared a selfie with Rijiju, clarifying how he pointed out to Rijiju that no one can call him “mahila virodhi” (anti-women).

"A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister. When  Kiren Rijiju explained why he & his party were calling the Opposition "mahila virodhi", it was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me anti-women! He conceded the point. Let's face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They're the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution. Just don't link their advancement to a mischievous and potentially dangerous Delimitation that could devastate our democracy," Tharoor said in a post on X.

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