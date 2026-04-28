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Dawood aide, drug lord, Salim Dola deported to India

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Salim Dola, a close associate of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, landed in India after he was deported from Istanbul.

He was landed at Delhi Technical Airport.

Salim Dola, who is said to be the key man behind Dawood's durg empire, is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies.
 
ssDola will be handed over to Mumbai Police, after which he will be interrogated by various agencies.
 
Earlier, CNN Turkiye reported that Dola, a notorious Indian drug lord wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, had been apprehended by Turkish authorities following a high-stakes raid in Istanbul. 
 
Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national. Dola, who is wanted for 'drug trafficking', was located hiding in a residence in the Beylikduzu district.
 
Following extensive technical and physical surveillance that allowed security teams to confirm the suspect's exact whereabouts, an operation was executed at the identified address where Dola was successfully apprehended. He was then processed for deportation to India.
 
The crackdown in Turkey aligns with ongoing investigations in India, where associates captured in Mumbai's Kurla region reportedly confessed to receiving instructions from Dola, according to CNN Turk.
 
During those related raids in India, authorities seized 126 kilograms and 141 grams of mephedrone alongside 2,522,000 Indian rupees. The Istanbul Police Department has since completed the necessary station procedures for the high-profile detainee.
 
The Interpol Red Notice specifies that Dola is facing a series of charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. -- ANI

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