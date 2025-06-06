'PM encourages us with divyang, Rahul says langda ghoda'

16:22

The specially abled people claimed that Rahul Gandhi used an objectionable word during his address during his Bhopal visit on June 3 and demanded that the Congress leader apologise.





Speaking to ANI, a para athlete, Nipendra Chaure said, "Today, we have come to submit a memo against Rahul Gandhi who used an objectionable word for people with disabilities in his speech during the Bhopal visit. It is absolutely wrong, irresponsible, and such words should not be used. On one hand our Prime Minister encourages specially abled people in every field and he had an objection with the word 'Viklang' and replaced it with 'Divyang'. If the Prime Minister of our country is giving us an honour, then you too are a leader of the opposition, holding a responsible post, so you should also not say such insulting words. It has hurt the entire divyang community, and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the entire divyang community."





He further highlighted that they are too part of the nation and contribute to its progress. Hurting their honour was completely wrong and irresponsible behaviour.





"We also vote, we too participate in everything and do jobs. We are also a part of the country, and we also contribute to the country's progress. It is absolutely wrong and irresponsible behaviour to hurt our honour. Rahul Gandhi should apologise," Chaure added.





While addressing the Congress Workers Convention in Bhopal on June 3, Rahul Gandhi talked about three types of horses to identify the strengths of his party workers and empower them. "Earlier I used to say two types of horses 'Race horse' and 'baraat horse' but there is a third category 'Langda ghoda' (Lame Horse). We have to identify who (party workers) belong to which category..." the Congress leader had said.

