Meghalaya mulls paramilitary help to trace missing Indore couple

Sun, 01 June 2025
09:15
The Meghalaya government is mulling to call in paramilitary forces to assist in the search for the Madhya Pradesh couple who went missing in the state while honeymooning, officials said on Saturday.

About 50 police personnel are searching for Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who have been missing since May 23, in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, they said.

"We are contemplating to call in rescuers from paramilitary forces to trace the couple," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

"Sad to say, but the search today did not yield any positive results," he said.

Extremely heavy rainfall and low visibility stalled the search and rescue operation on Friday.

The couple arrived in Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. They trekked over 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living root bridges in Nongriat village, where they stayed the night, according to police.

They left the homestay the following morning. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned outside a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

Madhya Pradesh MPs Shankar Lalwani and Sumer Singh Solanki reviewed the rescue operations with DGP I Nongrang and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and expressed satisfaction with the efforts.

Earlier this year, Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt went missing soon after he started his trek to the living roots bridge. His body was found dead 12 days later. Medical reports indicated that he died due to a fall.

The state government has issued a slew of safety advisories for tourists in view of the bad weather conditions.

The Shillong-Dawki road, where construction work is underway, has temporarily been closed. Vehicular movement was affected across the region, with landslides and flash floods being reported from many places.   -- PTI

