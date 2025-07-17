Too early to draw conclusions on AI plane crash: AAIB

19:39





"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," AAIB director general GVG Yugandhar said in a statement.





Appealing to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report, AAIB said this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts.





The statement comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane that killed 260 people on June 12.





The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take off.





"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about 'WHAT' happened. The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The final investigation report will come out with root causes and recommendations," the statement said.





AAIB also urged both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process. -- PTI

