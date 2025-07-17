HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Too early to draw conclusions on AI plane crash: AAIB

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
19:39
image
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Thursday said it is too early to reach any definite conclusions on the Air India plane crash as the probe is still on and urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives amid speculations about the cause of the fatal accident. 

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," AAIB director general GVG Yugandhar said in a statement. 

Appealing to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report, AAIB said this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts. 

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane that killed 260 people on June 12. 

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take off. 

"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about 'WHAT' happened. The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The final investigation report will come out with root causes and recommendations," the statement said. 

AAIB also urged both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Too early to draw conclusions on AI plane crash: AAIB
LIVE! Too early to draw conclusions on AI plane crash: AAIB

Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation
Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation

Committing assault, theft or burglary in the United States won't just cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person "ineligible" for future US visas, the country's embassy in India has said.

ED's chargesheet in land case first to name Vadra
ED's chargesheet in land case first to name Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. The ED has also attached properties...

Nitish Kumar's Sop Opera Ahead Of Polls
Nitish Kumar's Sop Opera Ahead Of Polls

Nitish Kumar has pledged to create 10 million jobs in the next five years apart from offering voters many other sops.

'I'm Dying, But Don't Let Our Territory Fall To Enemy'
'I'm Dying, But Don't Let Our Territory Fall To Enemy'

The Pakistanis were so fearful of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the 'Lion of Naushera', that they announced a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD