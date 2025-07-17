BSE Sensex top losers today

18:51





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 375.24 points or 0.45 percent to settle at 82,259.24.





During the day, it fell by 415.21 points or 0.50 percent to 82,219.27.





The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 100.60 points or 0.40 percent to 25,111.45.





Fresh foreign fund outflows and subdued quarterly earnings dented investors' sentiment, experts said.





Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra declined nearly 3 percent after its June quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.





Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were also among the laggards.

