Govt to table 8 new bills in monsoon session

08:41

For the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 21, the government has listed eight new Bills, including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions), Taxation Laws (Amendment), and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bills.



The session is also set to see the Opposition INDIA bloc parties demand that the government brief Parliament on Operation Sindoor and Indias foreign policy, especially with China. They may also seek information on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and US President Donald Trumps repeated claims that he used trade as a bargaining chip to persuade India and Pakistan to end their military conflict.



On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.



'The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from July 21. For that to happen, a number of strategic, political, foreign policy and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed,' Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.



The governments 'tentative' list of business for the monsoon session, released by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats late Monday evening, does not mention a Bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is currently studying the IBC to recommend to the government ways to make it more robust.



In its three meetings on the subject, review of working IBC and emerging issues, the panel has tried to understand the perspectives of banks.



At its meeting slated for July 29, it will meet representatives of the Reserve Bank of India.



The government is also set to introduce the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance), National Sports Governance Bill, and National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bills.



According to the governments list of business, the Mines and Minerals Bill will seek to provide for viable recovery of associated critical minerals, inclusion of contiguous area in a lease for optimal and scientific mining of deep-seated minerals and widening the scope of National Mineral Exploration Trust.



The Jan Vishwas Bill seeks to foster ease of doing business and to promote ease of living.



The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill seeks to include IIM Guwahati in the Schedule of the Act.



The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill seeks to provide for the declaration, preservation, protection and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for geological studies.



The National Sports Governance Bill aims to establish institutional capacity and standards for the governance of sports federations. It would also help establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes.



In addition to these Bills, Parliament will also consider some of the pending Bills, including the Income-tax Bill, which was referred to a select committee during the Budget session for further scrutiny.



The government will also seek Parliament approval for having extended President's Rule in Manipur.



Some pending Bills that the government has listed for passage are the Bills of Lading Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, and Indian Ports Bill.



-- Business Standard