Back from space, what awaits Shubhanshu at home

19:29

ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla smiles and waves after exiting the Dragon spacecraft/Axiom Space/YouTube/ANI Photo





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, or Shuks as he is known to his colleagues, friends and now legions of followers, splashed down on earth after 18 days aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.





He is the first Indian on ISS. Shubhanshu is now in quarantine in Houston. Kamna is already there with their six-year-old son Kiash.





"Now that Shubhanshu has safely returned, our immediate focus will be on his rehabilitation and ensuring he smoothly readjusts to life on earth. For us, simply being reunited after this incredible journey is a celebration in itself," Kamna told PTI from Houston.





"I am already preparing some of his favourite dishes, knowing how much he must have missed home cooked meals during his time in space."





Kamna has been in the US ever since Shubhanshu began his prep for his lift-off on SpaceX from Florida on June 25.





The couple got married in 2009.





They have known each other since Class 3 when they both studied in Lucknow's City Montessori School.





Kamna said phone calls from Shubhanshu were what she enjoyed the most during the 18 days he was in space. -- PTI

