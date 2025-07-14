HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Want to work in Russia? 1M skilled workforce needed

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
16:16
image
Russia will import up to 1 million workforce by the end of this year to address labour shortage in the country's highly industrialised areas, a business leader said. "As far as I know, by the end of the year, 1 million specialists from India will come to Russia, including the Sverdlovsk region.
A new Consulate General is opening in Yekaterinburg, which will deal with these issues," Andrey Besedin, the head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the RosBusinessConsulting (RBC) news agency. 

Besedin said the migration of Indians would fill the shortage of a highly qualified workforce in the Sverdlovsk region. Sverdlovsk, with the capital Yekaterinburg, is situated in the Ural mountains and is home to Russian heavy industry and military-industrial complex, including world-famous Uralmash and T-90 series tank maker Ural Wagon Zavod. 

Besedin stressed that industrial enterprises needed to increase production volumes, but the region faced a shortage of skilled workers. Some workers are deployed in the military operation in Ukraine, and young people do not go to factories, Besedin said. 

He said Russia was also considering inviting labourers from Sri Lanka and North Korea, but it was a rather complex issue. Migrant workers from India began to arrive at enterprises in Russian regions in 2024. They were in particular invited by the Kaliningrad fish processing complex "Za Rodinu" against the backdrop of a labour shortage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd TEST Updates: India crumble
3rd TEST Updates: India crumble

LIVE! Want to work in Russia? 1M skilled workforce needed
LIVE! Want to work in Russia? 1M skilled workforce needed

AI Crash Report Raises More Questions: Pilots
AI Crash Report Raises More Questions: Pilots

Pilot groups have accused the AAIB of portraying the pilots as responsible for the incident, with vague and selective presentation of cockpit conversations.

Compensation Assured for Crash Victims
Compensation Assured for Crash Victims

The only case where there could be a change in insurance payout is if Air India's management were found to be aware of the accident and the accident was deliberate.

After 18 days in Space, Shuks begins return journey to Earth
After 18 days in Space, Shuks begins return journey to Earth

Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission have begun their journey back to Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station. The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS, initiating a 22.5-hour...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD