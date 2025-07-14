Three held with 120 bottles of codeine syrup in Thane district

13:17





He said the police seized 120 bottles of codeine syrup worth Rs 27,000 and arrested Kalyan resident Tousif Asifg Surve (34), Lingraj Aparay Algud (40) and Irfan alias Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed (34), both hailing from Karnataka.

