Three held with 120 bottles of codeine syrup in Thane district

Mon, 14 July 2025
13:17
image
Three persons, among them two from Karnataka, have been arrested for alleged possession of 120 bottles of codeine syrup in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The trio were apprehended with the banned substance near the APMC market in Kalyan last month, an official said. 

He said the police seized 120 bottles of codeine syrup worth Rs 27,000 and arrested Kalyan resident Tousif Asifg Surve (34), Lingraj Aparay Algud (40) and Irfan alias Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed (34), both hailing from Karnataka.

