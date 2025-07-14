Shuks@return: Dragon Grace undocks from ISS

16:46

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) after almost 20 days in space.





The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' was closed, and the indicator was aligned, marking the final preparations for the undocking.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, who is also part of the crew for the mission, will be piloting the spacecraft. The departure operations have begun for the crew with the hatch closing, and the crew have all entered the spaceship.





The Dragon Grace spacecraft will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and subsequent splashdown off the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean at around 3 pm IST on Tuesday, July 15 after a 22.5-hour return journey.



