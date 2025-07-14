SC agrees to hear plea on 'Udaipur Files' release

12:11





The Delhi High Court recently stayed the release of the movie one day before its official release date. The Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 10, ordered a stay on the release of the film. The stay will remain in effect until the Central Government decides on the revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). -- ANI

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the lifting of the stay over the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files'. The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia on behalf of the producer of the movie, who stated that the CBFC has already approved the said film and its non-release is violating his fundamental right.