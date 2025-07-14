RG Kar ex-principal charged in fin irregularities case

23:49

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh/ANIPhoto





Ghosh was the principal of the medical college when an on-duty doctor was raped and murdered on the campus on August 9.





He was arrested by the CBI in the financial irregularities case amid the protests over the rape and murder.





The special court ordered framing of charges under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ghosh, Afsar Ali, Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra and Asish Pande.





The court said the trial in the case will commence on July 22.





The Calcutta high court had on August 23 transferred the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.





Ghosh's lawyer Zohaib Rauf claimed that his client was made a scapegoat, and the trial will prove that there were no irregularities committed by him.





Ghosh is at present in judicial custody. The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the case on November 29. -- PTI

