HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal havoc: 98 dead, 57 rain-related, 41 in road accident

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
13:30
image
Himachal Pradesh continues to face a grim monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming a total of 98 fatalities between June 20 and July 13, 2025, across the state. 

Of these, 57 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 41 people have lost their lives in road accidents, as per the latest situation report issued at 10 am on Monday.

In addition to the human toll, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported widespread damage to essential public utilities, 208 roads remain blocked, including one national highway (NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu). And 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) have been disrupted and 745 water supply schemes are currently affected due to heavy rains and related damage. 

As per the Cumulative Loss Report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), among the rain-related fatalities, 15 people died due to cloudbursts, 9 by drowning, 8 in flash floods, 4 due to snake bites, 1 each from a landslide and fire, and 19 others due to electrocution, falls, or other reasons. No deaths were reported due to lightning. The worst-affected district is Mandi, which alone accounts for 21 of these rain-related deaths, along with 27 missing persons and extensive damage to property. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS
LIVE! Shuks return: Hatch closes ahead of undocking from ISS

Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen
Nothing...: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

The Indian government is making every possible effort to save an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for murder, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops
Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with cops

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle
AI 171 Crash Probe: Fuel Switch Angle

Pilots typically operate the fuel control switches during two key phases: At engine start-up on the ground and during engine shutdown after landing.

Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'
Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Muslim owners displayed their identities. The incident follows a similar event and past controversies regarding religious identification of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD