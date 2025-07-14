Himachal havoc: 98 dead, 57 rain-related, 41 in road accident

13:30





Of these, 57 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 41 people have lost their lives in road accidents, as per the latest situation report issued at 10 am on Monday.





In addition to the human toll, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported widespread damage to essential public utilities, 208 roads remain blocked, including one national highway (NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu). And 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) have been disrupted and 745 water supply schemes are currently affected due to heavy rains and related damage.





As per the Cumulative Loss Report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), among the rain-related fatalities, 15 people died due to cloudbursts, 9 by drowning, 8 in flash floods, 4 due to snake bites, 1 each from a landslide and fire, and 19 others due to electrocution, falls, or other reasons. No deaths were reported due to lightning. The worst-affected district is Mandi, which alone accounts for 21 of these rain-related deaths, along with 27 missing persons and extensive damage to property. -- ANI

Himachal Pradesh continues to face a grim monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming a total of 98 fatalities between June 20 and July 13, 2025, across the state.