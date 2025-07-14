Family of Indian abducted in Mali begs govt for help

11:39

Militants have abducted three Indians from Mali. File pic





She spoke to him last on June 30. "He told me that he was not feeling well. I asked him to return home as soon as possible. After this conversation, his phone was not reachable. I thought there was some network issue but on July 2, my daughter got information about his abduction," she told PTI.





Joshi was abducted by armed assailants on July 1 morning from the factory premises. The factory officials telephoned his daughter Chitra Joshi the next day and informed about the incident.





"We are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. We demand that the Government of India intensify efforts to secure his safe release. We have no idea where he is and in what condition," Suman said.





She said the company officials opened his room on Saturday and found his passport and other belongings. "Initially, they were saying that my husband is safe. But now they say that they have no idea about his whereabouts," she said. The family said it has no information about his location or what the terrorists demand. They have also appealed to Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders from the state to intervene in the matter.





On July 2, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a press statement and said that a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises in Mali and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages. It said that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on July 1.





"The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory. The Mission is also in touch with family members of the abducted Indian nationals," the release had said. PTI

The family of Prakash Joshi (61) from Jaipur, who is among the three Indian nationals abducted in West African country Mali on July 1, has requested the Government of India to intensify efforts for his release. Suman Joshi, wife of Prakash Joshi, said that he joined as general manager at Diamond Cement factory in Mali on June 5.