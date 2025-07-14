DLF Plans To Sell Rs 22,000 Cr Worth Of Houses In 2024-2025

11:36





In its residential business, DLF reported record sales bookings or pre-sales of 21,223 crore in 2024-2025, a 44 per cent increase from 14,778 crore in FY23. The company has set a target of selling housing properties worth 20,000 crore to Rs 22,000 crore during 2025-2026, almost in line with FY25 sales.





According to DLF's annual report, this business has an identified pipeline of new products with a total sales potential of over 1.1 trillion.





'Out of this identified pipeline, the company has launched projects totalling 7.5 million square feet (msf) with sales potential of around 40,600 crore in FY25. It recorded new sales bookings of around 19,344 crore from these new launches,' it added. The company had earlier informed about its plans to launch housing properties worth over 17,000 crore in FY26. It would capitalise on the strong demand for luxury homes. DLF is also anticipating that its luxury and super-luxury products, coupled with a low-cost land bank, will continue delivering consistent margin accretion and healthy cash flow generation.





For the annuity business, which includes leasing of commercial spaces on rent, the company said its operational rental portfolio stood at around 45 msf with occupancy of 94 per cent in FY25.





-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

Real estate major DLF on Sunday said it is banking on a strong launch pipeline of housing as well as commercial projects and is on track to achieve its targets. In a letter to shareholders in its latest annual report, DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said that this is on the back of robust performance by the firm in both residential as well as rental.