HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DLF Plans To Sell Rs 22,000 Cr Worth Of Houses In 2024-2025

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
11:36
image
Real estate major DLF on Sunday said it is banking on a strong launch pipeline of housing as well as commercial projects and is on track to achieve its targets. In a letter to shareholders in its latest annual report, DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said that this is on the back of robust performance by the firm in both residential as well as rental.  

In its residential business, DLF reported record sales bookings or pre-sales of 21,223 crore in 2024-2025, a 44 per cent increase from 14,778 crore in FY23. The company has set a target of selling housing properties worth 20,000 crore to Rs 22,000 crore during 2025-2026, almost in line with FY25 sales. 

According to DLF's annual report, this business has an identified pipeline of new products with a total sales potential of over 1.1 trillion.  

'Out of this identified pipeline, the company has launched projects totalling 7.5 million square feet (msf) with sales potential of around 40,600 crore in FY25. It recorded new sales bookings of around 19,344 crore from these new launches,' it added. The company had earlier informed about its plans to launch housing properties worth over 17,000 crore in FY26. It would capitalise on the strong demand for luxury homes. DLF is also anticipating that its luxury and super-luxury products, coupled with a low-cost land bank, will continue delivering consistent margin accretion and healthy cash flow generation. 

For the annuity business, which includes leasing of commercial spaces on rent, the company said its operational rental portfolio stood at around 45 msf with occupancy of 94 per cent in FY25.

-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aunt to raise infant orphaned by Mandi cloudburst
LIVE! Aunt to raise infant orphaned by Mandi cloudburst

IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks
IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks

Police, however, have found several discrepancies in the statements of the accused student of the IIM-Calcutta, he said.

'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'
'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'

'In multi-pilot operations, no critical switch can be moved without the other pilot's consent.'

Guj govt OKs Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one
Guj govt OKs Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one

Following the collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river, the Gujarat government has approved the construction of a new two-lane bridge with a budget of ₹212 crore.

'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'
'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'

'The switch can't be shut off by an accidental brush of the hand, but needs effort, conscious physical action to operate it.''Was it the software of the aeroplane that caused the switch to turn off?''Was it the hardware of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD