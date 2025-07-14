HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi to launch cruise services on Yamuna in November

Mon, 14 July 2025
21:59
Come November, residents of Delhi will be able to enjoy cruise services along the Yamuna, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, as part of the government's efforts to rejuvenate the river, officials said.

Under the plan, an eight-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna has been developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations aimed at promoting tourism.

Five agencies have signed an MoU for launching the cruise services. 

The Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department are the stakeholders in this ambitious project. 

The DDA will provide a land parcel for the development of a jetty, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will offer navigational aids and shore facilities with charging infrastructure for the cruises, officials said.

"Delhi is fully geared for cruise service. The work has been awarded and a jetty is being constructed. The services are expected to begin in November. Delhiites will soon be able to travel on a cruise upstream from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur," Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra said.

An official said a decision on ticket pricing is yet to be taken, and based on the response, a call will be made on how many cruises to deploy. -- PTI

