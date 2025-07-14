HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aunt to raise infant orphaned by Mandi cloudburst

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
11:45
image
Ten months old Neetika, who lost her parents in the flash floods triggered by the recent cloudburst in Mandi district, will now be raised by her father's younger sister. 

The infant was orphaned after a cloudburst struck Talwara village of Parwara panchayat in Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Her father Ramesh (31) died, while her mother Radha Devi (24) and grandmother Purnu Devi (59) are still missing. 

On the tragic night, Ramesh had stepped out to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help. They never returned. Their neighbour Prem Singh found the infant crying alone in the house and informed Balwant, a cousin of Ramesh who worked as a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. 

After the 'Shudi' ceremony was performed on the 13th day of the family's death, the relatives decided that Neetika will be raised by her aunt Kirna Devi, who already has a son and lives in Shikauri village, about 20 kilometres away from Talwara village, Balwant told PTI on Monday. 

He said several people across the country and abroad had expressed willingness to adopt Neetika after hearing of the tragedy. "We are thankful to them. But we feel emotional and cannot give the only surviving member of the family for adoption," Balwant said. 

Earlier, Ramesh's elder sister Tara Devi had taken the child under her care. But later on Sunday it was decided that Kirna Devi would raise Neetika, after she insisted that her village has a conducive atmosphere for the child's education. The child was also offered admission in Sainik School after Class 6, Balwant added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aunt to raise infant orphaned by Mandi cloudburst
LIVE! Aunt to raise infant orphaned by Mandi cloudburst

IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks
IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks

Police, however, have found several discrepancies in the statements of the accused student of the IIM-Calcutta, he said.

'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'
'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'

'In multi-pilot operations, no critical switch can be moved without the other pilot's consent.'

Guj govt OKs Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one
Guj govt OKs Rs 212cr for new bridge next to collapsed one

Following the collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river, the Gujarat government has approved the construction of a new two-lane bridge with a budget of ₹212 crore.

'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'
'Why Would A Pilot Go And Touch The Switch?'

'The switch can't be shut off by an accidental brush of the hand, but needs effort, conscious physical action to operate it.''Was it the software of the aeroplane that caused the switch to turn off?''Was it the hardware of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD