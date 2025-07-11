HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haldiram director loses Rs 9.38 cr in fake investment deal

Fri, 11 July 2025
A director of sweets-and-snacks major Haldiram was duped of Rs 9.38 crore allegedly by four Mumbai-based persons who promised high returns on investments, a Nagpur police official said on Friday. 

The Kalamna police station official identified the accused as Bandra residents Sameer Abdul Hussain Lalani (51), his wife Heena Lalani (47), their son Alishan Lalani (25) and Prakash Bhosale of Kalyan in Thane district. 

"They asked Kamal Agarwal, the director of Haldiram Foods International Ltd and owner of Om Industries, to invest in their company Royal Dryfruit Private Limited. They first contacted Agarwal's investment officer, presenting fake balance sheets and business records and promised 35 percent partnership for an investment of Rs 12.5 crore," the official said. 

"Between January and June 2023, Agarwal transferred Rs 4.5 crore online. He invested a total of Rs 9.38 crore after being promised 76 percent stake. The documents were later found to be forged, after which he approached the police. A case was registered and further probe is underway," the official said. -- PTI

