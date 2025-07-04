HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nipah virus alert issued in three Kerala districts

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
17:18
image
Health authorities in Kerala have issued an alert in three districts -- Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad after two suspected cases of the Nipah virus were detected.Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the suspected cases of Nipah virus are from Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

"An alert has been issued in three districts of Kerala, namely Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad, in connection with two new Nipah virus cases," she said.

The tests conducted at medical college hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode have confirmed the infections. Samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further confirmation.

Even as a final confirmation is awaited, the government has directed officials to strengthen preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health Minister said that 26 committees have been formed across districts to coordinate the response. Police support will be sought to prepare a contact list, and state and district-level helplines will be activated. District Collectors have been directed to make arrangements for declaring containment zones if required.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is the only lab in the country that cultures the Nipah virus. The virus, which is zoonotic in nature (transmitted from animals to humans), can also spread through contaminated food or directly between people. 

The symptoms of the Nipah virus are fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, altered consciousness, and Atypical pneumonia.

In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) has a mortality rate of 50 per cent, making it one of the most dangerous viral diseases. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Smith records century against India
2nd TEST Updates: Smith records century against India

LIVE! Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan
LIVE! Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan

479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!
479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!

Maharashtra reported 479 farmer suicides in March and April, with financial aid eligibility being assessed for the affected families.

Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC
Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea seeking the use of 'disputed structure' instead of 'Shahi Eidgah Mosque' in Mathura case proceedings.

Vijay is TVK's CM candidate, says no tieup with DMK, BJP
Vijay is TVK's CM candidate, says no tieup with DMK, BJP

Actor-politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election. The party announced this at an executive committee meeting where they also ruled out any...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD