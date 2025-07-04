HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha govt orders BMC to shut down 'kabootar khanas'

Fri, 04 July 2025
09:45
The Maharashtra government has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately shut down 'kabootar khanas' (feeding points for pigeons) in Mumbai, citing health hazards arising out of their droppings.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande said these 'kabootar khanas' pose a danger to the people living around them as their waste and feathers lead to respiratory diseases.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh, another nominated member of the Council, said she lost her aunt due to respiratory diseases arising from pigeon droppings.
In an oral response, minister Uday Samant, replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister, said there are 51 'kabootar khanas' in the city.

"The civic body will be asked to start (an awareness) drive against kabootar khanas' within a month. Directions will be issued to the BMC to immediately start the process of shutting 'kabootar khanas'," he said.

Samant said there is a need to create awareness about the hazards of feeding pigeons.

He said the BMC has found that some pigeons scavenge off even pizza and burgers at Girgaum Chowpatty.

He said the iconic Dadar 'kabootar khana' was shut for two days, but it again started after people kept feeding the birds.

In a written response to a question, Shinde said unauthorised 'kabootar khanas' in Santacruz East and Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West have been shut down. A traffic island and Miyawaki gardens have been created at these places by the BMC, he said. -- PTI  

