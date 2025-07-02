HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Elderly man booked for sexually abusing dog in Maharashtra's Wardha

Wed, 02 July 2025
Police have registered a case against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Wardha district of Maharashtra, an official said. The man was spotted abusing the dog on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka, the official said on Tuesday. 

Some locals alerted an animal activist who later approached the police with a complaint. The Arvi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said. -- PTI

