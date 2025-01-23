RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Anuja' nominated for Best Live Action Short at Oscars

January 23, 2025  20:07
Image courtesy/Anujafilm online
Anuja, a New Delhi-set short film, on Thursday bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards. 

Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, is pitted against A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent at the awards gala. 

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars, which were twice postponed earlier this month due to wildfires in Los Angeles, were announced by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. 

Anuja follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister -- a decision that will shape both their futures. 

It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. 

The film has two-time Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga on board as executive producer and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as producer. 

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas boarded the project as an executive producer. 

The 2025 Academy Awards will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. -- PTI
