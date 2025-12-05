HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi airport issues advisory, 225 Indigo flights cancelled

Fri, 05 December 2025
10:35
Pic: Hemant Waje
Delhi Airport on Friday issued a passenger advisory and alerted travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

The airport further assured that dedicated on-ground teams are working closely with airline partners to mitigate disruptions and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers. 

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory further read. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status with respective airlines and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Additionally, Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 Indigo flights, comprising both arrivals and departures, have been cancelled since the morning from the capital's hub, impacting a significant number of travellers. 

As per latest reports more than 500 flights of IndiGo stand cancelled on Friday. IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. -- PTI

