RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US desires to advance economic ties with India: Rubio to Jaishankar

January 22, 2025  09:27
image
At his maiden meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Trump administration's desire to advance economic ties with India, and address concerns related to irregular migration, a spokesperson for the top US diplomat said Tuesday. 

Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, underlining the importance the Trump administration attaches to strengthening ties with India. He met Jaishankar, 70, at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after a Quad ministerial meeting. Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

The two top diplomats affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the India-US partnership, she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka
LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The Mumbai police...

Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...
Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...

Former US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime, but warned of potential sanctions if Russia doesn't engage in negotiations on Ukraine. Trump criticized current President Joe Biden's...

'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'
'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'

'...he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory.'

Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals
Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals

These transfers can be seen as part of a continuing process on General Asim Munir's part to keep his senior generals happy, notes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances