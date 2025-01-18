RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif recovering, likely to be discharged in...: Docs

January 18, 2025  10:32
image
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors said on Saturday.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors at the hospital said the actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is recovering well. He is walking and is on a normal diet.

They said Khan is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, had said on Friday.

He said a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk.

Dange had said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP man held for 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on SM
LIVE! UP man held for 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on SM

2 days on, 30 police teams still hunting for Saif's attacker
2 days on, 30 police teams still hunting for Saif's attacker

The attacker's face was captured in CCTV footage. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around...

Israel approves Gaza deal, set to begin on Sunday
Israel approves Gaza deal, set to begin on Sunday

The agreement will initiate the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Trump Inauguration: Fist Pump, Tight Security
Trump Inauguration: Fist Pump, Tight Security

Miles of iron anti-scale walls surround the area, with the Secret Service and Metro police patrolling vigilantly.The scene reflects the heightened precautions, likely influenced by the assassination attempt Donald Trump survived last...

Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location
Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location

A carpenter who had worked at Saif Ali Khan's apartment days before the stabbing incident was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the robbery motive behind the attack. The actor is recovering...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances