West Bengal sees 61.11% voter turnout till 1 pm

14:08

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm on Wednesday, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections.



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent.



Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.



The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.



The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.



The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. -- ANI