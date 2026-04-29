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GDP growth may slip to 6 pc if ...

Wed, 29 April 2026
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India's GDP growth may slip to around 6 per cent and retail inflation could rise to RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent in the current fiscal, if the Indian crude basket price averages USD 120 a barrel, EY India said on Wednesday.

EY India Chief Policy Advisor DK Srivastava said, although room for policy interventions is limited, policymakers need to consider upward revision in the repo rate and accelerated diversification of sources of crude supply as the price of the Indian crude basket (ICB) may rise further if the West Asian crisis persists.

"If the ICB price averages USD 120 per barrel in FY27, India's real GDP growth may slip to about 6 per cent and CPI inflation may increase to 6 per cent... To minimise the adverse impact on fiscal deficit, increased energy prices should be passed on to the retailers to a relatively larger extent," Srivastava said.

The April 2026 release of the US Energy Information Administration EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook projects Brent crude oil prices to increase from an average of USD 81 per barrel in Q1 2026 to a peak of USD 115 per barrel in Q2 2026. Depending on how the crisis evolves, crude prices may fall in the future. -- PTI

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