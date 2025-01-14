Omar Abdullah praises armed forces for...

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country and its people, assuring the veterans of his government's complete support in mitigating their problems.



He said efforts are underway to improve and strengthen the relationship between the government and the forces.



Abdullah was addressing a function organised by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu to celebrate the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding-in-chief M V Suchindra Kumar were prominent among those who attended the event.



"Today I consider myself lucky to be among you on this occasion. You are the people who gave everything for this nation. You are those people who did not worry about your tomorrow or care for your lives.



"You are the ones who are ready to sacrifice your lives to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country and you are performing your duties diligently. Now it is our duty to take care of you. While taking care of our country, you took care of everyone," the chief minister said.



He said it is now the duty of the government that they should not face any difficulty or trouble.



"When we do this, we should not think that we are doing any favour to you, because it is our duty. We are grateful for what you did for the nation and in fact, you have done a great favour to us. Now it is our duty to fulfil our duty by helping you, solving your problems, and reducing your difficulties," the chief minister said.



Assuring complete support of his government to mitigate any problems being faced by the veterans, Abdullah said they should bring to his notice any shortcoming or flaw, so that it can be resolved on time.



He said his government will try to implement reservation in recruitment for the veterans and also facilitate financial support in accordance with the government schemes.



"Efforts are being made to further improve and strengthen the relations between the government and the forces," he said, asserting that he along with his cabinet colleague and the son of a retired soldier, Satish Sharma, will try to bring relief to them by addressing their problems.



"It is our duty to serve and help you. And we will carry out our duty to the fullest," he said. -- PTI