HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
00:07
File image
File image
Six people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, a health department official said on Monday.

Bhagirathpura was the epicentre of the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water that had claimed at least 22 lives.

"Around 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night. Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday," chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Hasani stated.

He said the affected individuals were treated, and as a precaution, six of them were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital.

According to the CMHO, all patients are doing well after treatment. 

Local residents and the Congress party have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began in late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi crashes in Jharkhand
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi crashes in Jharkhand

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched, but there was no immediate confirmation about casualties, officials said.

LIVE! 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore
LIVE! 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore

Pakistan gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing
Pakistan gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing

A Pakistan-based gangster posted a video on social media purportedly showing the killing of a police officer in Gurdaspur, near the Indo-Pak border. A terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident, prompting a thorough...

Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram
Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram

A retired Army colonel was allegedly attacked with beer bottles by six youths in Gurugram after a minor car accident. Five suspects have been arrested after the victim reported the incident and alleged police apathy on social media.

Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K
Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully neutralized a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, known as the 'Israel Group,' after a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar region.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO