IDFC First Bank fraud case: Haryana CM says ACB will conduct probe

Saini said the state government has also decided to form a high-level committee comprising of IAS officers which will also look into the matter and conduct probe.





The opposition Congress on Monday raised the issue in the Assembly, with Chief Minister Saini announcing a probe.





Saini assured the House that a probe has been ordered and the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance are investigating the matter and will conduct an in-depth investigation.





"Be it a bank or government employee, anyone who is found involved will not be spared," Saini told the House.





Speaking to reporters later at the end of the day's proceedings in the Assembly, Saini said, "We have handed over the matter to Anti-Corruption Bureau and a case has been registered".





The state government has also decided to form a high-level committee, which will comprise of IAS officers and look into the matter, he said.





Saini stated that the matter came to light due to the alertness of the state government departments, following which the government immediately de-empanelled the bank.





He said that the government acted proactively in detecting the issue. -- PTI

