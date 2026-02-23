HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

IDFC First Bank fraud case: Haryana CM says ACB will conduct probe

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
00:21
image
A day after IDFC First Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct an in-depth probe and assured those found guilty will not be spared. 

Saini said the state government has also decided to form a high-level committee comprising of IAS officers which will also look into the matter and conduct probe. 

The opposition Congress on Monday raised the issue in the Assembly, with Chief Minister Saini announcing a probe. 

Saini assured the House that a probe has been ordered and the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance are investigating the matter and will conduct an in-depth investigation. 

"Be it a bank or government employee, anyone who is found involved will not be spared," Saini told the House. 

Speaking to reporters later at the end of the day's proceedings in the Assembly, Saini said, "We have handed over the matter to Anti-Corruption Bureau and a case has been registered". 

The state government has also decided to form a high-level committee, which will comprise of IAS officers and look into the matter, he said. 

Saini stated that the matter came to light due to the alertness of the state government departments, following which the government immediately de-empanelled the bank. 

He said that the government acted proactively in detecting the issue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi crashes in Jharkhand
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi crashes in Jharkhand

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched, but there was no immediate confirmation about casualties, officials said.

LIVE! 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore
LIVE! 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore

Pakistan gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing
Pakistan gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing

A Pakistan-based gangster posted a video on social media purportedly showing the killing of a police officer in Gurdaspur, near the Indo-Pak border. A terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident, prompting a thorough...

Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram
Retired colonel attacked with beer bottles in Gurugram

A retired Army colonel was allegedly attacked with beer bottles by six youths in Gurugram after a minor car accident. Five suspects have been arrested after the victim reported the incident and alleged police apathy on social media.

Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K
Security forces eliminate 7-member Jaish module in J-K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully neutralized a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module, known as the 'Israel Group,' after a year-and-a-half-long operation in the Kishtwar region.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO