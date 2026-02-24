HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage

Tue, 24 February 2026
Representational image
Police have arrested a school teacher in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly thrashing 32 minor students, suspecting them of damaging his motorcycle, officials said. 

Some pupils sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at the private school hostel for students from classes 5 to 10 near Ahmedpur on the night of February 21, they said. The accused, identified as Ujjwal Prakash Soni, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle.

He allegedly lost his temper and assaulted dozens of minor students with a bamboo stick, police said on Monday. He also allegedly threatened the children, claiming he would soon become the school principal and would then deal with them, the police said.

The principal of Christ International School, Zeba Nadar, later lodged a complaint at Ahmedpur Police Station. The police arrested Soni after registering a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. In an official statement, Principal Nadar said the school lodged the complaint on February 22 and assured that student safety remains the institution's top priority. -- PTI

