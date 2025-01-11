RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Relief for Allu Arjun as court relaxes bail conditions

January 11, 2025  16:49
image
In a major relief to actor Allu Arjun, a court here has relaxed the conditions of his bail in the Pushpa 2 stampede case, exempting him from appearing before the investigating officer every Sunday.

The court also permitted him to travel abroad to specified countries, with the condition that he must undertake to appear before the SHO of the Chikkadpally police station as and when required.

He has been directed to inform the SHO of his travel schedule for each trip and provide details of his place of stay in the destination country until the charge sheet is filed.

The remaining bail conditions remain unchanged, the court noted in its order dated January 10.

The court's decision followed a petition filed by the actor seeking relaxation of the bail conditions.

Previously, while granting regular bail to Allu Arjun on January 3, the court had instructed him to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for two months or until the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier. 

He was also barred from leaving the country without prior court permission.

Additionally, the court had directed the actor to cooperate with the inquiry and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation or influencing witnesses in any manner. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Relief for Allu Arjun as court relaxes bail conditions
LIVE! Relief for Allu Arjun as court relaxes bail conditions

'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up
'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday portrayed BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as a villain from the movie Bahubali 1.

It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored
It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored

With such announcements grabbing the voters' attention, critical issues like pollution, especially the smog that chokes Delhi every winter, remain largely unaddressed. Many residents have raised concerns over the lack of concrete action...

Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls
Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate
America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate

Ahead of Trump's inauguration here on January 20, the debate on foreign guest workers visas for highly skilled professionals, the H-1B, has intensified which has literally created divisions in both the Democratic and the Republican parties.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances