AAP MLA 'accidentally' shoots himself dead

January 11, 2025  08:56
image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi was found dead with bullet injuries late on Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, a Punjab Police official confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12 am Gogi was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where he was declared dead.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja said, "As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital."

Additionally, the DCP mentioned that the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.

"Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come.." the DCP further added.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital, according to officials.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh.

Further investigations are underway.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections.  -- ANI
