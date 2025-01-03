RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Won't respond to PM's abuse: Kejri on 'sheesh mahal'

January 03, 2025  17:06
The BJP-led Centre has not done any development work in Delhi or else, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have had to spend 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, in response to Modi's remarks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in Delhi, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only engages in "abusive politics" and "personal attacks". 

"In his speech today, Modiji spent 39 minutes doing nothing but abusing the elected government and people of Delhi. 

"Even two-three hours would be insufficient to list the work done by our government in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP government has not done any work that Modiji could have talked about in his speech. If it had done any work, he would not have had to just abuse the people of Delhi. The party would not have had to try to win the election by abusing the residents of Delhi," the former chief minister said. 

At an event at Ashok Vihar earlier in the day, Modi called the AAP an "aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, saying this "aapda" has taken the national capital in its grip in the last 10 years. The prime minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls due next month, defeating the AAP. -- PTI
