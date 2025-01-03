Govt issues draft digital data protection rules





The draft rules, which have been published for public consultations, will be taken into consideration for making the final rule after February 18.





"Draft of rules proposed to be made by the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 40 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (22 of 2023), on or after the date of coming into force of the Act, are hereby published for the information of all persons likely to be affected thereby," the draft notification said.





The draft rules have laid out provisions related to consent processing of individuals, data processing bodies and the functioning of authorities under the Digital Data Protection Act, 2023.





"...notice is hereby given that the said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after 18th February, 2025," the notification said. -- PTI

The government has released the long-awaited draft of Digital Personal Data Protection Rules that do not mention any penal action for violations.