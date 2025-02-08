RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Congress may finally open account in Delhi

February 08, 2025  09:23
The Congress may finally open its account after drawing consecutive zeroes in the last two elections. Trends show the party is currently leading from the Badli seat, which was previously held by the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress' Delhi unit president Devender Yadav is pitted against AAP's Rajesh Yadav and BJP candidate Deepak Chaudhary in the northwest Delhi constituency.

The Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years until 2013, had made an all-out effort to regain its foothold in city politics with senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding multiple rallies before the polls.

Several exit polls had predicted a hat-trick of zeroes for Congress.
LIVE! BJP retains comfortable lead, celebrations begin
Early trends show BJP crossing halfway mark in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 42 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 28, as counting of votes was underway for the assembly election in Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in the New Delhi seat,...

Who will become Delhi CM? Delhi BJP prez says...
The central leadership will decide on who it will be, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Battle for Delhi: LEADS/RESULTS
To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

BJP ahead in Milkipur bypoll, DMK in Erode East
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes over the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the first round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission...

