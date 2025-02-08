Congress may finally open account in Delhi





The Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years until 2013, had made an all-out effort to regain its foothold in city politics with senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding multiple rallies before the polls.





Several exit polls had predicted a hat-trick of zeroes for Congress.

The Congress may finally open its account after drawing consecutive zeroes in the last two elections. Trends show the party is currently leading from the Badli seat, which was previously held by the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress' Delhi unit president Devender Yadav is pitted against AAP's Rajesh Yadav and BJP candidate Deepak Chaudhary in the northwest Delhi constituency.