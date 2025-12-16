HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', haze persists

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
11:15
image
The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.
 
The air quality in the city at 9 am was in the 'very poor' category. Over the past two days, Delhi witnessed worse conditions, with AQI readings crossing 400 at several locations, which falls in the 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Even on Tuesday,  out of 40 monitoring stations, 11 recorded 'severe' air quality. Jahangirpuri, Mundka and Wazirpur reported the highest readings at 426, as per the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly data for each monitoring station.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Several parts of the city were seen covered in smog and fog during the early morning hours, leading to reduced visibility.

Delhi's minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius on Monday is 0.3 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee hits record low against US dollar, breaches 91-mark
LIVE! Rupee hits record low against US dollar, breaches 91-mark

Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list
Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list

The Election Commission released the names of deleted voters in West Bengal ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming assembly elections.

Luthras, owners of Goa club where fire killed 25, deported
Luthras, owners of Goa club where fire killed 25, deported

Videos circulating online showed Gaurav, 44, and Saurav, 40, being escorted by Thai police at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure for India.

Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that 'Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country last month and travelled on Indian passports.'

Jailed Imran, gave life-time immunity to Munir: India slams Pak
Jailed Imran, gave life-time immunity to Munir: India slams Pak

India strongly responded to Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty at the UN Security Council, accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism and violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO