Follow Rediff on:      
'Vote chori' raised by Cong, not INDIA bloc: Omar

Mon, 15 December 2025
15:17
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday distanced himself from the 'vote chori' issue raised by the Congress and said the 'INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it'.

His remarks came a day after top Congress leaders attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that 'vote chori' is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were 'gaddar' who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.

Abdullah's National Conference is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Congress is the largest party in the coalition in terms of the number of opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Asked to comment on the issue of 'vote chori' and alleged electoral irregularities being highlighted by the Congress, Abdullah said, "The INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR as its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?"

The Congress has claimed that it has collected around six crore signatures against 'vote theft' and will present the same to the President of India.  -- PTI

Messi arrives in Delhi, meet with PM Modi cancelled
Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event.

Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour
'Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent.'

BJP seeks apology from Rahul, Kharge over 'threat' to PM
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi after Congress workers allegedly threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life at a rally.

Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages
The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon.

