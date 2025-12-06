HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Show me the money, quips Omar after Sitharaman praise

Sat, 06 December 2025
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday appreciated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his "focused" approach to restore the Union territory's economy, to which he responded by thanking her and quipping, "Please show me the money ma'am."

The finance minister's commendation, delivered at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, came while reflecting on the national economy's journey, and highlighting the specific efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

She recalled how the UT's economy had been picking up under the Central rule, citing the successful "restoration of the J-K Bank", and the Centre's efforts to go into the "granular details" to boost the local economy.

However, she noted that the revival took a "major hit" when the crucial tourism sector "came to a standstill" following external factors, in a veiled reference to border troubles and attacks, including the April 22 incident in Pahalgam.

"I must appreciate the chief minister of J-K who met me twice, focused on restoring the economy after the tourism sector came to a standstill," Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the same summit, Abdullah thanked the finance minister for her "kind" words and quipped, "Now, the next part -- ma'am, please show me the money because that's in extremely short supply."

The chief minister admitted that he might get into trouble with some of his constituents after making a statement that the Centre has been very helpful to his government, and said he is very happy to own the decisions he takes.

"Good, bad, ugly... I have never shied away from taking responsibility for what I have done. And, therefore, if I have pivoted my government or my politics to ensure a good working relationship with the government of India, I own that. And I will own its consequences," Abdullah said.

It is important to understand that a good working relationship with the Centre does not mean that his party has any alliance with the BJP, he said.

"I do not see eye to eye with the BJP. I will continue to oppose the politics of the BJP. But at the same time, I will seek to work with the government of India as best possible," Abdullah said.

On his relation with J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Abdullah said it is a work in progress and "we will leave it at that". -- PTI

