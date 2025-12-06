HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ixigo to refund entire convenience, assured fees for cancelled IndiGo flights

Sat, 06 December 2025
Travel aggregator ixigo on Saturday said it will refund the entire convenience and assured fees on tickets purchased on its platform to passengers affected by the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations.
   
This refund will be for all passengers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between December 3 and 8, 2025, the travel aggregator said in a statement.
 
"We understand how stressful flight disruptions can be. To support inconvenienced passengers in these difficult times, ixigo will refund full convenience fees and assured fees for all our customers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between December 3 and 8, 2025," it said.
 
The company said it is committed to help passengers get quick full refunds and help with alternate bookings.
 
IndiGo cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country. -- PTI

