      
IndiGo offers full refunds, waives rescheduling fees

Sat, 06 December 2025
16:45
image
After the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed IndiGo to issue refunds by Sunday, 8 PM, the airline on Saturday announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15 and will offer a waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling requests.

"In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/ reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025. We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused,'' IndiGo said.

The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, as well as ensure baggage separated from the travellers are delivered in the next two days.

Taking a serious note of the situation, the civil aviation ministry said it has invoked regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

