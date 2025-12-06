HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra police question students who visited Maoist encounter site

Sat, 06 December 2025
18:28
Nearly eight students from prominent institutions, including Osmania University and the University of Hyderabad, were questioned by the police after they visited a Maoist encounter site in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, an official said on Saturday. 

All of them were later allowed to leave, he added. 

Under 'Operation Sambhav', police gunned down 13 Maoists over two days -- six on November 18 and seven on November 19 -- in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

"Students were not detained. They were examined to prevent any further law-and-order issues," Alluri Sitaramaraju district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar told PTI, adding that the students, who had visited the site on Friday, cooperated with police.

However, he said the students refused to share the contact details of their family members, which the police sought to inform them of the students' safety, especially at a time of increased Maoist activity along the Odisha border.

"We have information that there is heavy movement on the Odisha border now. Some trespassing has occurred from Chhattisgarh into Odisha," Bardar said.

He noted that an altercation had broken out between the students and protesters campaigning against Maoism.

According to the SP, several protests and rallies have been held in recent days by families of victims of Maoist violence and pro-development groups. 

A large rally was organised on November 20 at Annavaram to protest against Naxalism and Maoist activities, particularly by residents opposed to "foreign elements entering their areas," he said.

Following these protests, Bardar added, campaigners have submitted representations seeking the construction of roads, hospitals and other basic infrastructure. -- PTI 

