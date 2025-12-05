HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin's India visit: Extensive traffic curbs in Delhi

Fri, 05 December 2025
09:26
Massive traffic restrictions will be in place in parts of the national capital on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.
   
Traffic police announced on Thursday extensive restrictions and diversions in Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO Chowk, among others.
 
Putin is expected to make diplomatic visits to Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House and Rashtrapati Bhavan among other places as part of his engagements in the city.
 
According to an advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By Pass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.
 
The advisory states that the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will remain closed during this period and commuters have been asked to use alternative routes. "Parking will be allowed only in designated areas," it read.
 
No parking will be permitted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Hanuman Setu Shanti Van to Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and along Nishad Raj Marg and IP Marg on Friday, it added.
 
Vehicles parked on these stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law, Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.
No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park from 10 am to 11:30 an on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.
 
Vehicles parked in violation of the advisory will be towed and kept at Kali Bari Mandir Marg traffic pit and in front of Bhairon Mandir traffic pit.
 
The advisory lists diversions at Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, RA Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas Crossing, San Martin to ABHM Crossing, San Martin to Abhai Crossing, Sunheri Masjid Road and R A Rail Bhawan.
 
Routes to avoid during this period, according to the Delhi Traffic Police, are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road, while alternative routes suggested are DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.
 
For the 11 am to 12:30 pm slot on December 5, the advisory states that no vehicle will be permitted to halt or park on Janpath Road, R A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R A Mandi House, Sikandra Road and W Point.
 
Diversions announced for this period include Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover Barakhamba Road, Sunheri Masjid Road and R A Rail Bhawan.
 
The advisory adds that Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, W Point, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road should be avoided, and that commuters may instead use DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg. -- PTI

