Lawyer duped of Rs 33 lakh in fraudulent MHADA room sale in Mumbai

22:49





The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station official identified the accused as Navin Natha Gaikwad.





"Complainant Nitin Shingte, a lawyer residing in Kurla, was told by some persons about a mill worker's room that was available for sale. They told him the file related to this room was with Gaikwad. A deal for Rs 37.5 lakh was finalised between them, with Shingte paying Rs 15 lakh by cheque and Rs 18 lakh in cash," he said.





"However, Gaikwad did not keep the promise of handing over the room in one-and-half month. Gaikwad later began avoiding his calls. Shingte found out the room actually belonged to someone else. Shingte approached police, after which Gaikwad was booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences," he said. -- PTI

A lawyer was allegedly duped of Rs 33 lakh in a transaction related to a MHADA room in Worli, a police official said on Friday.