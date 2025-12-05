HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cheetah cub released in wild at Kuno National Park dies

Fri, 05 December 2025
23:02
File image
File image
One of the two cheetah cubs released into the wild at the Kuno National Park the day before was found dead on Friday, a forest official said. 

"One of female cheetah Veera's cubs, aged around 10 months, was found dead in the forest this afternoon," he said. 

On Thursday, which was International Cheetah Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released into the park's free-ranging area female cheetah Veera and her two cubs. 

One of the cubs separated from its mother and the sibling during the night, and was found dead hours later, said the official. 

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report, he said. 

Veera and her other cub were together and doing well, said the official. Kuno National Park now has 28 cheetahs -- 8 adults (5 females and 3 males) and 20 India-born cubs. -- PTI

