Telangana BJP chief under house arrest over temple demolition row

Tue, 12 August 2025
19:20
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest for several hours on Tuesday as a preventive measure to avoid any law and order problem over a temple demolition issue in the city, the police said.

The house arrest, which lasted from morning to about 4 pm, was part of measures to prevent any unrest as some Hindu outfits have called for a special puja at the Peddamma temple in Banjara Hills which was demolished last month, they said.     

Hindu outfits have been agitating against the temple demolition.     

Taking strong exception to his house arrest, Ramchander Rao alleged on X that the tyranny witnessed during the Nizam rule is being seen again under the present Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. -- PTI

